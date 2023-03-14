60,118 Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,480 shares of company stock worth $17,901,671. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

