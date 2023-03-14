6,500 Shares in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of DRLL opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -1.42.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
