96,393 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 96,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 149.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Sotera Health Trading Up 3.3 %

Sotera Health Company Profile

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.09.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

