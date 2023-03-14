AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield Purchases 516 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AAON Price Performance
Shares of AAON stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 409,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,864. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
AAON Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 45.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
