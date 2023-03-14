AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield Purchases 516 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 409,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,864. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 45.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

