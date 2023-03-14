Ace Cash (ACEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $789.64

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

