Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. 377,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $317,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.