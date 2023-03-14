Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.51. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.