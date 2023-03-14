ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADT Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 3,454,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,499. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

