Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,091 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. 1,071,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.