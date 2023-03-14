Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Antero Midstream worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 312,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,211. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

