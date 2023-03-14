Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,979 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 770,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,186. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

