Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 67,316 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,316 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,075,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 124,879 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 151,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,407,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,451. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

