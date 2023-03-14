Advisory Research Inc. Buys 308,575 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 413,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after buying an additional 699,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

