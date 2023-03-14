Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

RS opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

