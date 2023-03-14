Advisory Research Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Leslie’s worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

