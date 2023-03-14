Advisory Research Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,530,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 50,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KB. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

About KB Financial Group

NYSE KB opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.