Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.