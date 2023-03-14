Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.