Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Aegon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Down 4.4 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.