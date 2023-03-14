AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 1,190 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.