AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

