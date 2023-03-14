AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $78.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

