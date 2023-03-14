AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Invests $247,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.