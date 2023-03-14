AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,499 shares of company stock worth $7,285,653. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

