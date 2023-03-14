AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 639,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 114.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 515,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 275,440 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

