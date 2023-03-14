AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
