AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

