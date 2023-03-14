AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
