AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

See Also

