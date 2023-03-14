AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 322.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

