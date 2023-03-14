AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average of $262.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

