AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $463.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.25. The stock has a market cap of $432.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

