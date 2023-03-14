Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Price Performance

Akumin stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.31. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

