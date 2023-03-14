Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 10th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Albany International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of AIN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. 2,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

