Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.4 %

Alcoa stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

