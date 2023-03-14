Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE ATD traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,664. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$47.78 and a 52-week high of C$65.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

