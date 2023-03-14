Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Shares of BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Transactions at Allbirds
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
