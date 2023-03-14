Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.