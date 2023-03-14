Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 415,325 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

