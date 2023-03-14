Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $222,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.