Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

