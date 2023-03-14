Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.44.

