Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $127,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

