Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $179,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,368 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

