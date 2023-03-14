Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $148,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

