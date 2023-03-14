Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

