Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,063,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE OXM opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

