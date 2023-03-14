Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,889.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

