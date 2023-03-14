Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

