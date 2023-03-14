Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
