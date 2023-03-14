Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.