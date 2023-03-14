Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

