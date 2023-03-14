Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

